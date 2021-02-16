Steele is among a handful of players vying for an open rotation spot with the Cubs this spring, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs have plenty of innings to fill after parting ways with Yu Darvish, Jon Lester, Jose Quintana and Tyler Chatwood this offseason, and Steele is ostensibly an option to start. However, the 25-year-old has never appeared above the Double-A level, and he only got to participate at the Cubs' alternate training site last season. Steele will likely begin the 2021 season in the minors, though he could get a shot in the majors at some point if he performs well.