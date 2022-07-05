Steele allowed just one run on two hits across 6.2 innings but did not factor into the decision in Monday's loss to the Brewers. He walked four and struck out nine.

Steele was cruising with a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning, but after recording two quick outs, he allowed a walk and double that tied the game. After another walk, the lefty got the hook. It was a promising start nonetheless for Steele, who was one away from matching his season high in strikeouts. The walks are still holding him back a bit, as this was the seventh time in 16 starts that he's walked three or more batters. Steele will look to keep pitching well in his next scheduled start Saturday against the Dodgers.