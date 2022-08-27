Steele was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers due to low back tightness, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Although Steele appeared to be reaching for his left leg prior to leaving Friday's matchup with a trainer, he was ultimately diagnosed with a back injury following his departure. It's not yet clear whether the issue will force him to spend time on the injured list. If the southpaw is cleared to make his next turn through the rotation, he projects to start on the road Wednesday in Toronto.