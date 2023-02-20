Steele could slot in as the Cubs' No. 3 starter to begin the regular season, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic report.

With Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) expected to begin the year on the injured list, Chicago's rotation is somewhat thinned out. Marcus Stroman should lead the way, followed by the newly signed Jameson Taillon. After that, it's fairly wide open, with Steele, Drew Smyly, Adrian Sampson and Hayden Wesneski likely battling for three spots. Steele posted a solid 3.18 ERA and 126 strikeouts across 119 innings last year, so the lefty figures to have one of the spots secured.