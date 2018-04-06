Steele, who had Tommy John surgery in August, will begin the year on the disabled list with High-A Myrtle Beach and could miss the entire 2018 season, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Steele played reasonably well at the High-A level last season before the surgery, finishing with a 2.92 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 98.2 innings. The 22-year-old could have advanced up the organizational ranks this season, but the injury will likely keep him grounded in 2018.