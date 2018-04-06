Cubs' Justin Steele: Might miss entire season
Steele, who had Tommy John surgery in August, will begin the year on the disabled list with High-A Myrtle Beach and could miss the entire 2018 season, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
Steele played reasonably well at the High-A level last season before the surgery, finishing with a 2.92 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 98.2 innings. The 22-year-old could have advanced up the organizational ranks this season, but the injury will likely keep him grounded in 2018.
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...