Steele (arm) is expected to make his Cactus League debut sometime this weekend, Tony Andracki of the Marquee Sports Network reports.

Steele was scratched from a scheduled Cactus League start this past Sunday due to arm soreness, but he made it through a bullpen session without issue Tuesday in Cubs camp. As long as everything goes more smoothly from this point forward, the 27-year-old left-hander should be ready to open the 2023 campaign as a mid-rotation starter on the North Side of Chicago.