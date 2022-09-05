Steele (back) won't make a start during the Cubs' three-game home series with the Reds that begins Tuesday, Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Steele hasn't pitched since experiencing back soreness coming out of his Aug. 26 start in Milwaukee. He missed out on a start in Toronto last week while he was on the restricted list, and even though he was added back to the active roster Thursday, the Cubs aren't yet comfortable with having him slot back into the rotation. Wade Miley (shoulder) will be activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday to start the series opener with Cincinnati, giving Steele a few more days to ramp up and move past the injury. If all goes well, Steele could be an option to make a start during the Cubs' series with the Giants over the upcoming weekend.