Manager David Ross said Wednesday that Steele (back) isn't expected to be reinstated from the injured list prior to the end of the regular season, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Steele threw a successful bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to throw another high-intensity session soon. While the left-hander might have been in the mix for a late-season return if the Cubs were in playoff contention, the team will elect not to rush him back for a short appearance prior to the end of the regular season. Steele had a career-best season in 2022, posting a 3.18 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 119 innings over 24 starts, and he should be able to have a fairly normal offseason program now that he's ramping up his workload.