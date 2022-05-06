Steele won't start during Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers and isn't listed as the probable pitcher for Sunday's series finale, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 26-year-old was originally penciled in to start Saturday, but the Cubs have altered their pitching plans after the postponement of Friday's game, which is being made up via a twin bill Saturday. Drew Smyly and Daniel Norris will start in the doubleheader, while Marcus Stroman is scheduled to take the mound Sunday. Assuming Steele doesn't work out of the bullpen this weekend, he should pitch during the upcoming three-game series in San Diego, which begins Monday.