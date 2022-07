Steele (personal) was placed on the paternity list Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Steele did not travel with the Cubs to Los Angeles for the team's weekend series against the Dodgers. He was officially placed on the paternity list to make room for Marcus Stroman (shoulder) -- Saturday's starter -- on the active roster. Steele will have to return by Tuesday's game against the Orioles, though it's unclear when he may make his next start.