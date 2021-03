Steele was optioned to Triple-A by the Cubs on Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The 25-year-old was in the mix for a rotation spot but was never a likely bet to make the Opening Day roster since he's never pitched above Double-A. Steele spent last season at the alternate training site and had a 5.59 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 42:20 K:BB over 38.2 innings at Double-A in 2019.