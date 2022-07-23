Steele (4-6) yielded one run on four hits and four walks over five innings Sunday, striking out two and earning a win over the Phillies.

Steele served up a solo homer to Kyle Schwarber on his first pitch of the night. He put seven more Phillies on base but held them off the board for the rest of his outing. Since the start of June, Steele is 3-1 with a 2.85 ERA through eight outings; he's allowed two or fewer runs in six of those. The 27-year-old southpaw will carry a 4.02 ERA into his expected start in San Francisco next week.