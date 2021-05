Steele was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Steele was lifted from his outing Thursday against the Nationals with what was originally called hamstring tightness, but it appears that the issue is worse than originally reported. He'll sit for at least 10 days, and potentially more than that, as his strain is a moderate one, per Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times. Brad Wieck was recalled in a corresponding move.