The Cubs reinstated Steele from the paternity list Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. The left-hander said he'll start Wednesday's series finale with the Orioles at Wrigley Field, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago.

Reliever Anderson Espinoza was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Steele, who was away from the Cubs for the maximum three days to observe the birth of his child. The timing of his paternity leave caused him to miss out on a two-start week, but he'll get more outing under his belt before the All-Star break.