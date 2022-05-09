Steele was removed from Sunday's game against the Dodgers prior to the top of the fifth inning due to an apparent left hand issue, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Steele held the Dodgers scoreless for three innings to begin Sunday's matchup, but he gave up two runs in the top of the fourth. In total, he allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three in four innings. The southpaw was examined by trainers while warming up prior to the fifth inning and was ultimately removed. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Arizona on Saturday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss time.