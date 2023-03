Steele (arm) is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Friday against the Padres, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Steele got the go-ahead after throwing another successful bullpen session Tuesday in Cubs camp. The 27-year-old left-hander came down with a bit of arm soreness last month, but all is well now as he readies himself for a spot in Chicago's season-opening starting rotation. He posted an impressive 3.18 ERA with 126 strikeouts over 119 innings in 2022.