Steele (arm) tossed two scoreless innings in Friday's Cactus League game against the Angels. He allowed no hits or walks, and did not record a strikeout.

Steele was scratched from an earlier spring start due to arm fatigue, but he looked good in his Cactus League debut. The lefty didn't have any strikeouts, though he recorded 126 of them across 119 innings last season, so he should start to pick up more strikeouts as he gets rolling. Steele will be looking to build on his 2022 breakout as Chicago's No. 3 starter this year behind Marcus Stroman and Jameson Taillon.