The Cubs transferred Steele (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
The Cubs needed to free up a couple spots on their 40-man roster. Steele underwent UCL surgery last week and will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2025 season.
More News
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Undergoes UCL surgery Friday•
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Set for season-ending surgery•
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Seeking second opinion•
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Aiming for minimum IL stay•
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Goes on IL with elbow tendinitis•
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Smooth sailing in third win•