The Cubs transferred Steele (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Steele underwent UCL surgery last week and will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2025 season, so the move won't affect his timeline for a return. The transaction will instead open up a spot on the 40-man roster for lefty reliever Drew Pomeranz, whose contract was selected in a corresponding move.