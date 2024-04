Steele (hamstring) will throw a live batting practice session Sunday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

If Steele gets through the session with no issues, a rehab assignment could be the next step. The left-hander is working his way back from a left hamstring strain which he suffered Opening Day. It's not clear at this point how many rehab starts he might be asked to make before rejoining the Cubs' rotation.