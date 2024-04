Steele (hamstring) will throw a live batting practice session Sunday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

If Steele gets through the live BP with no issues, he could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment. The left-hander is working his way back from a left hamstring strain which he suffered back on Opening Day. It's not clear at this point how many rehab starts he might be asked to make before rejoining the Cubs' rotation.