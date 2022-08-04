Steele will make his next start Friday against the Marlins, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Steele appeared set to pitch in Thursday's doubleheader after his start Wednesday was postponed due to inclement weather, but Chicago will instead push him back an additional day. Marcus Stroman will start Game 1 of the twin bill, and the Cubs have yet to announce who will take the mound for the nightcap.
