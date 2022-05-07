Steele will start Monday's series opener in San Diego, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Steele was initially projected to start Saturday against the Dodgers, but the Cubs altered their pitching plans after Friday's matchup was postponed. The southpaw will get a few extra days of rest before taking the mound on the road against the Padres. Over his first five starts in 2022, Steele has posted a 5.50 ERA and 1.89 WHIP in 18 innings.
More News
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Not starting this weekend•
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Goes three frames in loss•
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Struggles with command in loss•
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Chased early again Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Goes 4.1 innings in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Shuts down Milwaukee•