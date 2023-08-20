Steele (14-3) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings against the Royals. He struck out seven.

Steele found himself in some trouble after giving up back-to-back hits to open the second inning but managed to retire the next three batters as the Royals got one run across. The right-hander surrendered only three more hits from that point on while striking out seven batters for the third start in a row. Steele has now won his last five decisions (spanning six starts) and eight of his last nine. He has not allowed more than three earned runs since May 26 and his 14 wins have him tied with Spencer Strider for the major league lead.