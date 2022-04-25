Steele (1-2) allowed three runs on four hits across three innings to take the loss Sunday against the Pirates. He walked four and struck out two.

Steele struggled with his command, as he walked a season-high four batters and needed 79 pitches to complete his three innings of work. The lefty now has a 6.0 BB/9 across three starts this season, and he won't find much success unless he's able to cut that number down and limit the free passes. Steele will carry a 5.40 ERA into his next scheduled start against the Brewers on Saturday.