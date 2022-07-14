Steele (3-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three earned runs on six hits and one walk over six innings against the Orioles. He struck out three.

Steele was reinstated from the paternity list ahead of Wednesday's start and returned with a solid six-inning effort after struggling in the first. The left-hander allowed four of the first five Orioles to reach base, with three of them coming around to score before Steele got out of the jam by retiring Adley Rutschman and Ramon Urias. Steele has pitched at least five innings in eight straight starts and sports a 3.23 ERA with 39 strikeouts during that stretch. His next start isn't scheduled until after the All-Star break.