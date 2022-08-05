Steele struck out 10 batters in 4.2 scoreless innings Friday against the Marlins, walking one while allowing four hits. He did not factor into the decision.

Steele isn't known for his strikeout stuff, as he carried a forgettable 22.5 percent career strikeout rate heading into Friday's start, but he wound up matching his career high with his second double-digit strikeout game of the season. The Marlins didn't offer much resistance outside of the fourth inning, when a catcher's interference and a pair of singles loaded the bases with one out, but Steele would escape that jam with a strikeout and a flyout. The only negative for the lefty was that all the long counts needed to finish off all those strikeouts meant he was unable to finish five frames, but it was still quite a encouraging performance. Steele will look to provide an encore Wednesday against Washington.