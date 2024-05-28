Steele did not factor into the decision Monday against Milwaukee, allowing three hits and one walk over seven shutout innings. He struck out eight.

Steele posted his best start since returning from a hamstring injury May 6, generating 13 whiffs in 93 total pitches. The Cubs lefty limited a ferocious Brewers offense that entered with the fourth-best team wRC+ at 115, allowing Milwaukee to scatter only four singles. Steele's ERA is now 4.45 over total 32.1 innings with 31:7 K:BB. The 28-year-old is currently slated to face the Reds at home in his next start.