Steele allowed one run on six hits over seven innings in Monday's loss to the Padres. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Steele gave another strong performance but he's still looking for his first win since April 9. The only run he allowed came in the third inning from Jake Cronenworth's RBI single. Over his last two outings, Steele has been charged with two earned runs over 14 frames, lowering his season ERA to 4.33 across 12 starts. The 26-year-old is projected to face Atlanta at home this weekend.