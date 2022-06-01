Steele allowed three runs on three hits and four walks over five innings in an 8-7 win Tuesday over Milwaukee. He struck out six and did not factor into the decision.

Steele gave up three runs in the third inning on three hits and a walk. Through four innings, the lefty had thrown 89 pitches and walked a batter in each frame. Somewhat surprisingly, he came back out for the fifth inning and retired the side in order, finishing with a career-high 102 pitches tossed. The 26-year-old has completed five innings in only four of his 10 starts and has an alarming 23 walks in 40 innings.