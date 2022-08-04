Steele won't start as scheduled Wednesday against the Cardinals since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The contest will be made up via a doubleheader Thursday, and Steele should start one of those games. He's given up five runs (one earned) with an 8:5 K:BB across 8.2 frames in his two starts since the All-Star break.