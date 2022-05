Steele didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 3-2 win over Arizona, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts in six innings.

Steele submitted his best game by far, only encountering trouble when a two-out hit and error plated both runs in the fourth inning. The outing was the 26-year-old's first going more than five innings and the 10 whiffs equal his total from the last four games combined. Steele is slated for a rematch with Arizona next weekend.