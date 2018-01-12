Wilson agreed to a one-year, $4.25 million deal with the Cubs on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This is Wilson's final year of arbitration before he hits the open market next winter. He notched a 2.68 ERA, 55 strikeouts and 13 saves in 40.1 innings with the Tigers before he was traded to Chicago last summer, but was surprisingly much less successful in the National League. Wilson sported a 5.09 ERA in 17.2 innings with the Cubs, and was not reliable in high-leverage spots. His past success as a closer means that he could someday get save chances again, but he figures to enter this season behind Brandon Morrow, Carl Edwards, Pedro Strop and possibly Steve Cishek in the bullpen hierarchy.