Wilson recorded a blown save, his first with the Cubs, in Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks. He allowed two inherited runners to score in an inning of work.

Wilson wasn't tagged with any earned runs, but he wasn't overly effective in this one. After Carl Edwards walked the first two batters of the inning, Wilson was summoned to face Brandon Drury, who promptly singled to load the bases. Jake Lamb followed with another single to score two runs. Wilson was able to escape without further damage, however. He hasn't been great so far with his new team, as he allowed a run on two walks and a hit in his debut Wednesday, and the Cubs are hoping for better results moving forward.