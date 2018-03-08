Wilson could pick up occasional save opportunities on days when closer Brandon Morrow needs rest this season, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon identified both Wilson and Steve Cishek as options to spell Morrow when needed. Wilson saved 13 games for the Tigers last season, so he has some experience in the role. He could get an extended look at closer if Morrow went down, but as the team's top left-handed option in the bullpen, Wilson will likely stick in a situational role, with Cishek and others like Carl Edwards and Pedro Strop probably getting most of the save opportunities in place of Morrow.