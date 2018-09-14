Wilson figures to move up in the bullpen pecking order and could get some save opportunities with Pedro Strop (hamstring) expected to miss a few weeks.

Wilson has had a nice season to date, compiling a 2.92 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 67 strikeouts across 52.1 innings. As the top lefty in Chicago's bullpen, Wilson is likely to be used whenever the matchups are most advantageous rather than in a strict ninth-inning role, but he could still get a few saves here and there down the stretch. Steve Cishek, Carl Edwards Jr. and Brandon Kintzler also profile as potential replacements for Strop.