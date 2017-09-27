Cubs' Justin Wilson: Dealing with sore neck
Wilson is dealing with a sore neck, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
He says the neck issues did not contribute to his struggles Tuesday (two walks, zero outs). It is unclear when Wilson will next pitch out of the bullpen, but the Cubs will want to make sure he is right heading into the postseason.
