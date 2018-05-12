Cubs' Justin Wilson: Extends scoreless streak Friday
Wilson retired both batters he faced in Friday's win over the White Sox, which extended his scoreless inning streak to 4.1 and lowered his ERA to 3.86.
While 4.1 scoreless innings isn't overly impressive, it's a good sign for Wilson, who has mostly struggled since joining the Cubs last summer. Since a four-run implosion on April 12, the lefty has a 2.35 ERA with a 10.6 K/9. He remains the top left-handed option out of Chicago's bullpen.
More News
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Gets blasted Thursday•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Lowers leg kick to help with command•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Could see occasional save opportunities•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Finding success with mechanics tweak•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Makes tweak to delivery•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Avoids arbitration with Cubs•
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...