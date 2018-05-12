Wilson retired both batters he faced in Friday's win over the White Sox, which extended his scoreless inning streak to 4.1 and lowered his ERA to 3.86.

While 4.1 scoreless innings isn't overly impressive, it's a good sign for Wilson, who has mostly struggled since joining the Cubs last summer. Since a four-run implosion on April 12, the lefty has a 2.35 ERA with a 10.6 K/9. He remains the top left-handed option out of Chicago's bullpen.