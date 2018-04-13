Cubs' Justin Wilson: Gets blasted Thursday
Wilson gave up four earned runs while retiring just two batters in Thursday's loss to the Pirates. He allowed three hits and three walks.
Wilson was entirely ineffective in this one, as he gave up a three-run home run and a solo home run in a disastrous seventh inning. Through his first 6.1 innings of work this season, Wilson has a disappointing 5.68 ERA and 1.89 WHIP, though he hadn't allowed an earned run before this implosion. The Cubs are counting on Wilson to be a key left-handed reliever, but he's mostly struggled since joining the team before the trade deadline last summer.
