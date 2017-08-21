Cubs' Justin Wilson: Grabs first win since trade
Wilson (4-4) recorded the win Sunday against the Blue Jays by retiring a single hitter. He walked two batters as well.
Wilson came on in the top of the 10th with two out and runners on second and third. He promptly walked two straight batters, which scored a run to make it 5-3 Toronto, before retiring the final hitter on a fly to center. Though he wasn't overly effective, Wilson grabbed the win when the Cubs scored three runs in the bottom of the inning. Wilson has a brutal 6.35 ERA and 3.18 WHIP in eight games (5.2 innings) with his new team.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...