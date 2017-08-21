Wilson (4-4) recorded the win Sunday against the Blue Jays by retiring a single hitter. He walked two batters as well.

Wilson came on in the top of the 10th with two out and runners on second and third. He promptly walked two straight batters, which scored a run to make it 5-3 Toronto, before retiring the final hitter on a fly to center. Though he wasn't overly effective, Wilson grabbed the win when the Cubs scored three runs in the bottom of the inning. Wilson has a brutal 6.35 ERA and 3.18 WHIP in eight games (5.2 innings) with his new team.