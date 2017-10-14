Play

Wilson is not on the NLCS roster for the series against the Dodgers.

Wilson only pitched once during the NLDS against Washington, recording two outs during Wednesday's Game 4 loss. He was replaced on the active roster by Hector Rondon, but could rejoin the 25-man for the World Series were the Cubs to advance.

