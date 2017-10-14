Cubs' Justin Wilson: Left off NLCS roster
Wilson is not on the NLCS roster for the series against the Dodgers.
Wilson only pitched once during the NLDS against Washington, recording two outs during Wednesday's Game 4 loss. He was replaced on the active roster by Hector Rondon, but could rejoin the 25-man for the World Series were the Cubs to advance.
More News
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Dealing with sore neck•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Pitches well Saturday•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Looking to reestablish key role•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Strikes out side Thursday•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Grabs first win since trade•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Charged with blown save Thursday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...