Wilson is aiming to pitch better and prove himself capable of a high-leverage role as the postseason approaches, Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Wilson has mainly struggled with the Cubs since coming over before the July 31 trade deadline, as he's posted a 6.23 ERA and 2.15 WHIP in 13 innings with his new team. But manager Joe Maddon noted that Wilson could still play a key role for the team late in games. "Man, he could be the linchpin of a lot of this stuff right here," Maddon said. "If we get this guy right, that could make a big difference down the stretch run and hopefully into the playoffs."