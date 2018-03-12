Cubs' Justin Wilson: Lowers leg kick to help with command
Wilson has lowered his leg kick during the offseason to help with his command, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Wilson struggled after coming over to the Cubs last season in a July trade, posting a 5.09 ERA and 19 walks in 17.2 innings. The focus on command seems to be working so far for the lefty, as he has yet to walk a batter through four Cactus League appearances. If Wilson can limit the walks during the regular season, he could pitch more like he did before the trade last year, when he had a 2.68 ERA with the Tigers.
More News
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Could see occasional save opportunities•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Finding success with mechanics tweak•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Makes tweak to delivery•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Avoids arbitration with Cubs•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Left off NLCS roster•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Dealing with sore neck•
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...