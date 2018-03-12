Wilson has lowered his leg kick during the offseason to help with his command, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Wilson struggled after coming over to the Cubs last season in a July trade, posting a 5.09 ERA and 19 walks in 17.2 innings. The focus on command seems to be working so far for the lefty, as he has yet to walk a batter through four Cactus League appearances. If Wilson can limit the walks during the regular season, he could pitch more like he did before the trade last year, when he had a 2.68 ERA with the Tigers.