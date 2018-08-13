Cubs' Justin Wilson: Picks up fourth win
Wilson (4-3) snagged the win in Sunday's comeback win over the Nationals. He retired the only two batters he faced with one strikeout.
Wilson relieved an ineffective Brandon Kintzler in the top of the ninth inning and kept Washington to just two runs in the frame and a 3-0 lead. The lefty then picked up a surprise win when the Cubs walked off the Nationals in the bottom of the inning on a David Bote grand slam. Wilson has been better this season after a rough debut with the Cubs last year, as he now has a 3.22 ERA through 44.2 innings.
