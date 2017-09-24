Wilson pitched 1.1 perfect innings in Saturday's loss to the Brewers and struck out three.

It's been a rough go for Wilson since coming over to the Cubs before the July 31 trade deadline, and he's been particularly bad this month with an 11.57 ERA over 4.2 innings even after Saturday's strong outing. The Cubs could really benefit from Wilson establishing himself as a trusted left-handed reliever, but time is running out on the regular season and it's hard to see the team being too patient if Wilson struggles in the postseason.