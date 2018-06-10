Cubs' Justin Wilson: Records fifth hold Saturday
Wilson tossed a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Pirates to earn his fifth hold of the season.
Wilson was a bit choppy to begin the season but he's been dialed in lately, as he's been scored on just once in his last 16 appearances. The lefty has lowered his season ERA to 2.36 and he should continue to serve as a high-leverage arm out of the Chicago bullpen with plenty of opportunities to increase his holds total.
