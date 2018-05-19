Wilson pitched a scoreless inning of relief in Friday's win over the Reds, walking one and striking out three. He lowered his season ERA to 3.12.

Since allowing four earned runs in 0.2 innings on April 12, Wilson has logged a 1.64 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 11 innings of work with 12 strikeouts. During this stretch, he's only been scored upon twice in 12 appearances.