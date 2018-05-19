Cubs' Justin Wilson: Strikes out three Friday
Wilson pitched a scoreless inning of relief in Friday's win over the Reds, walking one and striking out three. He lowered his season ERA to 3.12.
Since allowing four earned runs in 0.2 innings on April 12, Wilson has logged a 1.64 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 11 innings of work with 12 strikeouts. During this stretch, he's only been scored upon twice in 12 appearances.
More News
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Extends scoreless streak Friday•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Gets blasted Thursday•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Lowers leg kick to help with command•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Could see occasional save opportunities•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Finding success with mechanics tweak•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Makes tweak to delivery•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart