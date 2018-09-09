Wilson (4-4) took the loss and a blown save in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, allowing a run on a hit and a walk while retiring two batters.

Wilson and Steve Cishek combined to make a mess of the bottom of the seventh. Cishek started the frame by allowing two hits and recording just one out. The Cubs then turned to Wilson to face Bryce Harper in a lefty-lefty matchup with a runner on second, and Harper proceeded to club a two-run home run that put Washington up 6-5. Despite the hiccup, Wilson still has a solid 2.98 ERA this season, and he should remain the top left-handed option in Chicago's bullpen.