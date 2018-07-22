Cubs' Justin Wilson: Takes loss in nightcap
Wilson (3-3) was tagged with the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Cardinals. He allowed two earned runs on two walks and did not retire a batter.
Wilson came on to start the ninth inning with the game tied 3-3. He can be forgiven for walking the red-hot Matt Carpenter, but the lefty then walked Harrison Bader before getting the hook. The runs would come around to score, saddling Wilson with the loss. Despite the hiccup, the 30-year-old still has a solid 3.18 ERA this season, which is a vast improvement over the 5.09 mark he posted in 23 games with the Cubs last year following a July trade.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...