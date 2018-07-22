Wilson (3-3) was tagged with the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Cardinals. He allowed two earned runs on two walks and did not retire a batter.

Wilson came on to start the ninth inning with the game tied 3-3. He can be forgiven for walking the red-hot Matt Carpenter, but the lefty then walked Harrison Bader before getting the hook. The runs would come around to score, saddling Wilson with the loss. Despite the hiccup, the 30-year-old still has a solid 3.18 ERA this season, which is a vast improvement over the 5.09 mark he posted in 23 games with the Cubs last year following a July trade.